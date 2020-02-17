Three Toledo businesses robbed over the weekend

Toledo Police are investigating three robberies of different businesses over the weekend.

Just after 5 p.m. Friday, a black male robbed the Family Dollar at 1910 W. Bancroft St. According to the police report, the suspect had come in to make a purchase and when the cash register was open, he lunged over the counter and grabbed cash.

The manager of the Family Dollar confronted the suspect but was pushed as the suspect fled the scene. There are no injuries reported.

The suspect is described as wearing a blue coat, black hat, and glasses.

Later on Friday, at 10:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Stop and Go convenience store at 505 Eleanor Ave. The employee reported a white male brandished a knife and demanded money from the register. He took an unknown amount of money and fled north on Bennett Rd. on foot.

The suspect is described as wearing black pants with a white stripe down the side and a light gray hoodie.

Then at 10:55 p.m. Sunday, crews were dispatched to the Wally's Stop N Go at 551 E. Broadway. The store clerk said a black male entered the store and pulled a gun, demanding money from the register.

The employee said a struggle ensued before the suspect ran on foot from the location with an unknown amount of cash.

All of the robberies are under investigation.