Three area YMCA's set to open Tuesday

Three area YMCA's are set to open Tuesday.

Fort Meigs, Wolf Creek, and the West Toledo YMCA will be open to members only.

Employees will be required to wear masks and get their temperature checked daily.

"As our members come it will be a different experience for them, we will have all of the social distancing practices that you see in most places, we will have many hand sanitation stations and we are going to ask our members to do their part," President and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toledo Brad Toft said.

Members can choose to wear masks. Group classes will be open, but you may notice less bikes in your favorite spin class. Toft says, "We will be limiting our capacity so when you go into one of our wellness centers half of the equipment will not be in service. There will be half the capacity for group classes. Indoor pools will also be open to members but with restrictions."

Toft credits members of the YMCA for their support during this time.

"The support they have given us through this pandemic, has allowed us to continue responding to community needs, the pandemic childcare centers, we've done 8-thousand wellness checks on seniors, are feeding locations, we've had great impact and we could of only done it because of the support of our membership."

The outdoor pool in Sylvania will open June 8.