Three cats die in overnight house fire

Three cats are dead after a fire at a home in the middle of the night.

Flames first appeared at about 2:00 AM inside a house on the 2900 block of Airport Hwy. in Toledo.

According to The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, all of the people inside the home safely evacuated. However, three cats did not survive. Several other cats and one dog were reported missing by the residents shortly after the fire.

Firefighters had the flames contained within an hour. Still no word on a potential cause of the fire.

