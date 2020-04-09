Three charged with July shooting death of Antonio Silva

Two men have been charged with murder along with a 15-year-old juvenile in the July shooting death of Antonio Silva.

Secarr Flow, 21, was arrested in Michigan earlier this week and is being charged with murder.

Dai-Johntae King, 19, was previously arrested in late July and charged with robbery and two counts of felonious assault. His charges were recently changed to murder.

On July 9, Silva, 23, and Natane Lopez, 29, were transported to Toledo Hospital by an uninjured victim after being shot in the 1600 block of Lawnview.

King was arrested three weeks later.

On February 11, Silva died as a result of his injuries.

Flow appeared in Toledo Municipal Court on Thursday. His bond was set at $1 million.