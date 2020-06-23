Three die in overnight shootings in Toledo

Three people are dead following two separate shootings late Monday in Toledo.

The first shooting happened on Ravine Village Park around 9 p.m. Police identified the victims as Dennison Bowen, 39, and James Smith, 39.

Police said the two were in an argument when the shooting happened. Bowen was pronounced dead at the scene, and Smith was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Police also responded a few hours later to a shooting on Detroit and Norwood. Police said Milton Roberts, 64, was shot at least once and died at the scene.

Police are asking any with information on the crimes to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.