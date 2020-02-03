Three injured in Saturday fight, shooting outside downtown Toledo bar

Toledo Police crews were called to a shooting early Saturday morning at a downtown bar.

At 1:18 a.m., TPD received numerous calls about people fighting outside Ice Restaurant, at 405 Madison, followed by gunshots. Upon arrival, crews found a large crowd of people running to their vehicles and leaving the area.

Crews did not find any shell casings but did find two live rounds. There was also a blood trail located.

Later in the night, TPD was informed James Williams, 25, Deangelo Williams, 30, and Trey Brown, 24, arrived at Toledo Hospital with injuries sustained in the fight. Their injuries were described as non-life threatening in a police report.