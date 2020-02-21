Three men charged with Friday morning Family Dollar robbery

Three Toledo men were in court Friday facing charges for allegedly robbing a Family Dollar store on W. Alexis Rd.

Daryl L. McCall Jr., 33, Renell R. Peacock, 37, and Tyree L. Banks, 49, are charged with breaking and entering after being arrest early Friday morning.

According to court documents, the three parked a car in the rear of the store at 2944 W. Alexis. While McCall waited in the car, Peacock and Banks went to the front of the store, where they allegedly broke glass to enter the store and taking merchandise.

Peacock and Banks were observed on surveillance cameras.

Toledo Police stopped the vehicle shortly after, with some of the stolen property visible in plain view. The three men were taken into custody around 4:30 a.m.