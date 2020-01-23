Three people charged in connection to rape of two children in Wood County

Three people have been charged in connection to the rape of two children in Wood County.

Deon Williams is accused of raping two children over a five-year period, first starting in 2013, and continuing through 2018.

The children were 8 and 9 years old in 2013.

In total, he faces 25 felony charges. There is a warrant out for Williams' arrest.

Another person, Travis Williams, is charged with Gross Sexual Imposition and obscenity charges.

A third person, Mandi Williams, faces two felony child endangerment charges and two obstruction charges.