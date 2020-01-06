Three sent to hospital after Sunday evening crash in Ottawa County

Three people went to area hospitals after a Sunday evening crash in Ottawa County.

At approximately 6:40 p.m., a vehicle driven by Ronald C. Jackson, 58, of Cleveland, went left of center on SR 2, striking a vehicle driven by Kylie M. Biggert, 31, of Oak Harbor. Jackson's vehicle was then struck by a car driven by Mercedes M. Martell, 21, of Parma.

Jackson and his passenger, Marvin Wall, 58, of Cleveland, sustained incapacitating injuries and were transported to Mercy St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo.

Biggert also sustained incapacitating injuries and was transported to ProMedica Hospital in Toledo.

Martell suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

All motorists involved were wearing seat belts. Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.