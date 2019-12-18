Three sent to hospital after Wednesday morning crash in Hancock County

Three people were transported to a Hancock County hospital after a Wednesday morning crash in Liberty Township, according to a news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office.

Betty L. Burkholder, 78, of Bluffton, was driving east on W. Main Cross St. when she lost control of her vehicle and went left of center. Melvin W. Micham, 79, of Sylvania, was traveling west when Burkholder's vehicle struck his head-on.

Burkholder and Micham both had to be extricated by mechanical means. Micham's passenger, 81-year-old Carolyn Micham, of Sylvania, was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital, along with Burkholder and Mevlin Micham.

Their conditions are unknown.

Burkholder was cited for failure to control.