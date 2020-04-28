Three special needs kittens being cared for by local rescue including one from an Ohio prison

The Lucas County Pit Crew has taken in a few special needs kittens in recent weeks. Like any group that relies on volunteers and donations, the pandemic has proved to be challenging. for the rescue. But the executive director says they've been able to find a way to keep providing critical help in the community.

The Pit Crew rescues both dogs and cats. The three new kittens include one that came from an Ohio prison.

Merlin has a neurological condition called CH or wobbly cat syndrome, which makes it difficult to walk. He has a shot at a long and happy life thanks to a lot of people. He was born in a feral cat colony at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield. It was quickly apparent Merlin needed special care.

Lynn Henderman has been fostering Merlin and she made the trip to pick him up."When I came to pick up Merlin some of the prisoners cried. They were very emotional about him leaving. We were all crying by the time I left,"said Henderman.

In addition to Merlin, two other special needs kittens have just been taken in by LCPC. Pax and Sookie have what is known as Swimmer Syndrome. With the help of veterinary care, the two also have a good chance at full and happy lives.

Pax and Sookie will be up adoption soon. Merlin has already found a forever home. There are a number of other special needs animals up for adoption.

Of course providing care for the special needs kittens and all the animals adds up quickly. The Pit Crew can always use donations of food, supplies and money as well as volunteers.

If you'd like to learn more, we've posted links.