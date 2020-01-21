Three suspects in custody after police chase Monday in Defiance

Three people are in custody after leading Defiance Police on a chase early Monday morning.

Police responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle at Stykemain GMC Buick car dealership on Elliott Road. A subject fled the scene in a stolen vehicle at 1:25 a.m., leading officers on a pursuit through Defiance and east through Henry County into Wood County. The pursuit ended about 30 minutes later.

The driver was apprehended and the vehicle was recovered on Rudolph Road.

The accused are behind held at CCNO pending their initial court appearance Wednesday morning.

Kaleigh Fletcher, of Springfield, and Barryn McDonnell, 22, are both charged with breaking and entering. Christian Malzahn, 23, is charged with receiving stolen property, and failure to comply with the signal of a police officer.