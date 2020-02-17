Three taken into custody after short vehicle pursuit in stolen car

Toledo Police were involved in a vehicle chase Sunday afternoon after attempting to pull over a car for a traffic violation at Dorr and Parkside.

According to a police report, after officers tried to initiate the traffic stop, the vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a brief pursuit. The involved vehicle had been reported stolen.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into a tree, disabling the vehicle.

Courtney Patterson, 18, attempted to flee the scene but was taken into custody shortly later.

Avante Adams, 18, was the driver of the vehicle, and a 17-year-old passenger were both taken into custody as well.