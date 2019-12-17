Three taken to hospital after crash in Findlay

Three people were taken to the emergency room after a one-vehicle accident Tuesday morning in Findlay.

A 2017 Chevy Trax, driven by Casaviero T. Senu-Oke, 42, was traveling east on Blanchard Ave. around 6:12 a.m. when he lost control of the car near Sixth St. It went into the south ditch along the road and struck a pole.

Senu-Oke and passengers Kimberly Martin, 33, and Jamie Altvater, 34, were all taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Senu-Oke was cited for operating without reasonable control.