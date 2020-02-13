Tickets for Vera Bradley Outlet Sale up for sale beginning Friday

Hold on to your handbags and luggae -- tickets for the Vera Bradley Annual Outlet Sale go on sale Friday.

The sale runs April 15-April 19 at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, Ind. Vera Bradley handbags, travel items, accessories, stationery, and luggage in current and retired patterns will be available.

Tickets can be purchased at this website.

Penelope Garden, a new Vera Bradley pattern, will make its debut at the sale.

The first three days of the sale -- April 15, 16, 17 -- offer multiple ticketed sessions: Session 1 (7:30 a.m.-10 a.m.); Session 2 (11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.); Session 3 (2:30 p.m.-5 p.m.), and Session 4 (6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.).

The last two days are open to the public with no tickets required. The sale is open 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on April 18, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on April 19.

During each ticketed session, 3,500 general admission tickets are available for $5 each, and 100 VIP tickets are available at $75 each. VIP tickets include an exclusive tote, special parking, the opportunity to be among the first to enter the shopping floor, and an expedited checkout process.

Proceeds from the VIP ticket sale will go directly to benefit the Vera Bradley Foundation for Breast Cancer.

All attendees who wish to make a purchase during the sale must complete a free registration, available here. Registration will be Friday as well.