Tickets now available for Restaurant Week Toledo Kickoff Party

Restaurant Week Toledo is coming up at the end of February, and tickets for the Kickoff Party are now available.

The exclusive party features tastings from 15 of the more than 35 restaurants participating in Restaurant Week. It's scheduled for 5-7 p.m. on February 20 at the Secor Building.

Tickets cost $40 and can be purchased at the RWT website. Only 300 tickets will be available for the dinner party. Admission includes access to special menu iems, beer and wine tastings, and a special RWT Libbey glass.

The 10th annual Restaurant Week Toledo will run Feb. 24-March 1. Thirty-nine locally-owned restaurants are scheduled to participate and will offer delicious meals and fantastic prices. Menus will be released Feb. 17.