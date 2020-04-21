Tiffin Parks and Rec cancels all summer programs, events, and day camps

The Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department has canceled all of its summer public programs, events, and day camps. According to a press release, the decision was made in light of concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The swimming pool will remain closed until the Ohio Department of Health gives the OK that public pools can be opened.

Local parks and trails will remain open, but the department asked residents to practice social distancing.

No decision has yet been reached regarding the 4th of July fireworks display.