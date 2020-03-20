Tiffin declares state of emergency over coronavirus

Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz declared a state of emergency concerning coronavirus Friday.

The move will allow the city to access emergency-related programs and actions.

The first action the mayor took was to close down all playgrounds. The rest of the parks can still be utilized, with citizens reminded to practice social distancing.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the State of Ohio and Nationally, I have made the determination to close all playgrounds within the Tiffin City limits effective at sundown on Friday, March 20, 2020 until further notice. This closure is necessary for the health, safety, and well-being of the residents of Tiffin in accordance of section 131 of the City’s Charter; Emergency Powers of the Mayor. Please note that parks will remain open for activities such as walking, bike riding, rollerblading and other activities where social distancing can be practiced effectively.