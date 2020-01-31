Tiffin man arrested for OVI, menacing after being involved in two hit-skip crashes

A Tiffin man was arrested Thursday after fleeing the scene of two crashes in Sandusky County.

Brian M. Halbisen, 35, was driving eastbound on County Road 41 in Jackson Township at 9:55 p.m. when he struck a vehicle driven by Anthony Gonyer Jr., 20, of Helena, who had stopped in the eastbound lanes of CR 41 to get his mail.

After the crash, Halbisen fled the scene eastbound before turning around at State Route 635. His vehicle then struck an unoccupied vehicle that had stopped to render aid at the first crash scene.

Witnesses attempted to stop Halbisen, but he brandished a firearm and fled the scene on three wheels, according to a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Volunteer firemen responding to the scene observed Halbisen's vehicle westbound on CR 41 and followed it to his residence on the same road, where he fled inside.

Sandusky County Sheriff's Deputies and Highway Patrol Troopers responded to the crash scene and the residence where Halbisen was hiding. Deputies entered the home and took Halbisen into custody without incident.

According to officials, alcohol played a major factor in the crash. Halibsen was charged with OVI, leaving the scene of an injury crash, and menacing.