Tiffin woman sent to hospital after Wednesday morning crash

A Tiffin woman was transported to the hospital after a serious crash Wednesday morning in Seneca County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Emily Q. Pursell, 21, was traveling east on Township Rd. 90 when her vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a sign and culvert before overturning.

Pursell sustained incapacitating injuries and was transported to Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital. She was later transferred to Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash and safety belt usage is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.