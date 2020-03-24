Times like these are not easy

Are you feeling overwhelmed these days? Are your worried about your health and your loved ones’ health? Are you stressed about what life looks like for you now or what it’ll look like in the future? Are you low on supplies or food? Are you worried about keeping or continuing gainful employment?

Source: Gray News

No doubt, these are times not many of us have seen in our lifetimes. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned all of our lives upside down and it’s hard to tell when things will return to normal.

If you’re feeling alone, isolated or just need someone to talk to, there are resources for you.

The Samaritans

https://samaritanshope.org/

877-870-HOPE or text 24/7

The Samaritans is a nonprofit organization that offers support to anyone who is feeling overwhelmed, confused or depressed or is just looking for someone to talk with.

Crisis Text Line

https://www.crisistextline.org/

Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.

Crisis Text Line offers 24/7 free and confidential support.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)

1-800-950-6264 (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET)

In a crisis? Text NAMI to 741741

In a time when we need our loved ones the most, we are being advised to keep our distance from friends, family, co-workers, and strangers too. If you are feeling isolated, there are things you can do to alleviate that loneliness.

Pick up the phone - Call your loved ones to check in on them and see how they’re feeling. Chances are, they have some of the same feelings that you do.

Text - Send a quick text to your loved ones.

Video chat - With one person or a group of friends. Video chat with your loved ones when you’d normally see them.

Snail mail - Get creative and send someone a letter, a drawing, or anything else through the mail that would brighten someone's day.

Social Media - Form more meaningful relationships with people in your social media networks. Share something to get a conversation going, comment on other people’s content,

Spend time with pets - Give your furry friends some extra attention. Can you teach them a new trick? Play fetch inside so they get exercise? Give them a bath or pamper them in any other way?

Watch videos - Do you have any personal videos of good times with friends and family? Can you and a friend watch the same movie together over video chat?

Take time to unwind and reach out for help if you need it.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.