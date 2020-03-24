Times like these are not easy

(Gray News) - Are you feeling overwhelmed these days? Are your worried about your health and your loved ones’ health? Are you stressed about what life looks like for you now or what it’ll look like in the future? Are you low on supplies or food? Are you worried about keeping or continuing gainful employment?
No doubt, these are times not many of us have seen in our lifetimes. The COVID-19 pandemic has turned all of our lives upside down and it’s hard to tell when things will return to normal.
If you’re feeling alone, isolated or just need someone to talk to, there are resources for you.
The Samaritans
877-870-HOPE or text 24/7
The Samaritans is a nonprofit organization that offers support to anyone who is feeling overwhelmed, confused or depressed or is just looking for someone to talk with.
Crisis Text Line
https://www.crisistextline.org/
Text HOME to 741741 to connect with a crisis counselor.
Crisis Text Line offers 24/7 free and confidential support.
National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
1-800-950-6264 (M-F 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ET)
In a crisis? Text NAMI to 741741
In a time when we need our loved ones the most, we are being advised to keep our distance from friends, family, co-workers, and strangers too. If you are feeling isolated, there are things you can do to alleviate that loneliness.
Take time to unwind and reach out for help if you need it.
