Tips and reminders to prep for this week's rainfall

Last week, Toledo said goodbye to the 5th wettest year on record... and with the potential for 4" of rain this weekend, 2020 is getting quite a head start.

The city of Toledo announced that pumps would be placed at Middlesex and Bennet Parks to mitigate some flooding concerns, though homeowners should also gear up to minimize potential property damage.

Local restoration/cleanup services like AAA Standard Services are getting ready for the deluge. Manager Al Opaczewski says they're "preparing our crews, letting them know there's potential for a lot of work, and disasters to be taken care of this weekend."

Counties along the Lake Erie coast are no stranger to flooding concerns, of course, and it always helps to be prepared for the worst.

"The best thing to do is make sure your sump pump is working," says Opaczewski. "Put some water in it, make sure it starts up and everything. If you're in an area where you lose electricity during storms, you might want to have a backup generator for your sump pump."

Sump pumps are one thing, but cleaning the gutters is another. All our fall wind events have likely packed any uncovered eavestroughs full of leaves -- often leading to further flooding problems, especially with a lot of rain at once.

Another thing to keep in mind: Fit/maintain any gutter extensions to push the rainwater away from the house's foundation, or consider rain barrels.

With one of our wettest days in years shaping up for the weekend, the best offense might end up being a good defense: check with your insurance provider to see if flood insurance is worth it for your household.