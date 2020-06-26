ToleGO bike share program reopens Friday

The Toledo bike share program ToleGO will reopen its service after pausing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective Friday, the bikes will be available for essential trips and recreational use while practicing social distancing guidelines.

Riders can download the Sobi app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to start riding. Riders can access bikes to pay as you go at $3 for 30 minutes or through a monthly subscription for $15 or annual subscription for $69.

ToleGO bike share is adhering to all CDC guidelines to reduce the risk of exposure to COVID-19. The company has established new protocols to keep riders safe:

• Implemented enhanced, and more frequent, cleaning of bikes using CDC-approved disinfectants

• Briefed all employees on proper hygiene practices as recommended by the CDC

• Made hand sanitizer and disinfectant products readily available in the warehouse

• Ensured employees use hand sanitizer when retrieving and/or rebalancing bikes

• Recommends all riders use hand sanitizer or proper handwashing practices before and after riding

• Encourages riders to wear personal protective equipment like face masks while riding

For more information on ToleGO bike share, visit ridegotcha.com/locations/tolego.