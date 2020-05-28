Toledeo woman excommunicated for trying to be a Catholic priest

A Toledo woman has been excommunicated by the Toledo Diocese.

The bishop says Beverly Bingle broke the rules of the church in February of 2013, when a Protestant church opened its doors for her to be ordained by a group called Roman Catholic Women Priests.

"Women can’t be ordained. We are physically impossible to pray the way a priest prays," said Beverly Bingle.

"This severe penalty is deemed necessary in order to protect the nature and dignity of the sacrament of holy orders and repair the scandal that has occurred in the faithful. The penalty of excommunication is meant to help the offender realize the gravity of his or her actions and seek to repent, and to bring the person back into the fold and be restored to full communion with the church," said Bishop Daniel E. Thomas.

Bingle cannot take communion, but says she is empowered by her ordination to give communion.

She has sat down with the bishop once to discuss his concerns.

"I don’t need to sit through that again. I have not changed my faith and I have not changed my mind about what I’m called to do," said Bingle.

