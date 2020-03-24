Worker at Libbey Glass tests positive for COVID-19

An employee with Libbey Glass in Toledo has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokesperson for the company confirmed to 13abc on Tuesday.

The mother of 32 year old Clarence Williams III confirmed her son was hospitalized after he tested positive for the virus.

On Monday, Lucas County reported 10 confirmed cases of the virus locally. For legal and privacy reasons, Libbey Glass did not release any details on the Libbey Glass employee.

In a statement provided to 13abc, Libbey Glass says they, "have notified and provided instruction to any Libbey employee who potentially came into contact with the individual who tested positive for COVID-19. At this time, we are not aware of any other Libbey employees who have tested positive for COVID-19. We take this matter extremely seriously and are working with professionals to deep clean and sanitize the facility."

The Libbey Glass facilities in both Toledo and Louisiana halted production on Monday and the company closed its retail stores in response to the outbreak. Whether those halts were in response to this positive case or the recently imposed "stay-at-home" orders by both governors was unclear, but the decision to close their facilities came in a press release on the 19th, before those orders went into effect.

"In accordance with the guidance of global health professionals, and in light of rapidly evolving market conditions, we made the difficult but necessary decision to suspend production at our facilities and close our U.S. stores during this period of unprecedented uncertainty," said Mike Bauer, chief executive officer of Libbey. "Safeguarding the health and safety of our associates, customers and the communities we serve is our top priority, and in anticipation of ongoing market headwinds, we believe this decision is prudent and necessary. We will continue to closely monitor the situation across our global facilities and will make adjustments as necessary. We remain committed to upholding our mission of creating the most rewarding experiences for customers and end users."