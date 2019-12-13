Toledo Ballet's 79th Nutcracker Dec. 14 & 15, 2019

A magical world filled with life-sized toys and dancing fairies will once again transform The Stranahan Theatre into a classic wonderland.

Tchaikovsky’s "The Nutcracker" will be performed by The Toledo Ballet and The Toledo Symphony Dec. 14 & 15, 2019. The story and music may be familiar, but those with the production say every year is different.

"We have new cast members every year doing different parts," explained Lisa Mayer, Artistic Director for The Toledo Ballet. "We have new choreography. We have new costumes, a lot of new costumes, this year. Beautiful scenery and just the energy is different every year."

Three shows will be performed:

December 14, 2019, 2 PM and 7 PM

December 15, 2019, 2 PM

Toledo Ballet's 79th Nutcracker