Toledo NAACP calls for equality and justice

The Toledo Chapter of the NAACP is standing in solidarity with people across the country in the fight for justice and equality for all people of color.

Leaders say the words " I can't breathe" is not just a statement by George Floyd. It is a sentiment of African Americans across this country who are tired of police brutality and injustice.

Ray Wood is the President of the Toledo Chapter of the NAACP. He says change must come. "What we are saying is that this can't be lip service, its actually got to be something that's actually being done and I think that if we cant get it together, right now in this moment, its going to be more difficult in the future, the moment is now."

Wood says the NAACP is having ongoing conversations with the Toledo Police Chief, The Mayor, and others to try and push for positive change in the community.

