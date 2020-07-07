Toledo City Council abruptly adjourns meeting when charged members won't leave

Toledo City Council President Matt Cherry abruptly adjourned the 1 PM meeting on Tuesday when three council members who are facing federal bribery and extortion charged refused to remove themselves from the proceedings.

The meeting, which had been rescheduled to Tuesday afternoon after it was canceled on June 30th, was delayed initially by technical difficulties. The original meeting had to be rescheduled when four sitting members of council were arrested and charged in U.S. District court for allegedly taking payments in return for their council votes. While those members are allowed to continue to serve on council while their cases are pending in court, several city leaders have since called for their resignations.

Toledo Law Director started meeting. Said by end of the week he'd have a legal opinion on what to do about 4 council members charged by the feds with bribery. President Cherry asked them to resign and leave meeting. They did neither. Cherry adjourned the meeting #13abc pic.twitter.com/Uhc3eLP8Kf — Shaun Hegarty (@Shaun_Hegarty) July 7, 2020

Once the meeting began, the subject of those members of council was the first item up for discussion. The Toledo Law Director was first to speak, saying he would have a legal opinion on what they might do with the four members by the end of the week. Then, Cherry spoke, calling for Larry Sykes, Tyrone Riley, and Gary Johnson -- the three members in attendance at the meeting -- to leave, saying the other eight members were uncomfortable conducting city business with them in attendance. Councilwoman Yvonne Harper, also facing charges, was not in attendance.

Those members refused to leave and Cherry ended the meeting.

The City Council was set to vote on a city mask ordinance on Tuesday, the latest effort to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Several other major cities in Ohio have already introduced mask mandates, including Dayton and Columbus, but Gov. DeWine has so far been reluctant to order one for the entire state.