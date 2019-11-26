Toledo City Council approves new rates under regional water agreement

After solidifying plans for a Regional Water Commission back in September, Toledo city leaders were tasked with establishing new rates for it all. On Tuesday they did just that.

"They're going to see a very, very nominal increase if that," Councilmember Nick Komives said. "They might actually see a decrease."

For starters, customers will see an end to quarterly charges and will instead be billed monthly. Average rates in Toledo are expected to jump by roughly $8 to nearly $33 per month.

"You are now paying for the water that you use," Komives said. "No longer are you going to be paying for water that you might not use."

Komives says the price will likely stick for 10 years, but once the debt is paid off for upgrades to the city's water treatment plant costs will eventually go down.

In order to help those struggling to make ends meet council also committed to keeping reduced rates in place.

"We know that Toledoans have higher rates of poverty than other parts of the country, and so we want to make sure that up front we're making things affordable," Komives said.

Along with new rates also comes the creation of a consumer protection committee.

"These people will have a chance to hear about it and see things that are going on, and we're going to get their input," Councilman Gary Johnson said.

Johnson says the group will help the city make informed decisions as it will include citizens, advocacy groups and neighborhood organizations.

"If something needs to be amended or whatever the case may be, they're going to have an opportunity to weigh-in and get back to us as council," Johnson said.

Along with Toledo other municipalities signed on to the agreement will also see rate increases. In Maumee, customers could pay around $41 per month. In Perrysburg it's estimated to be $59 per month. For Whitehouse and Fulton County you'll likely pay $60 or more per month. The numbers could fluctuate depending other fees added by each municipality.

In the meantime, if you're a Toledoan worried about paying the new rates you're encouraged to call Engage Toledo at (419) 936-2020 to see if you qualify for discounts.