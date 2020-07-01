Mayor Kapszukiewicz, council president call on members facing corruption charges to resign

Toledo Mayor Wayne Kapszukiewicz called on the four members of the city council facing corruption charges to resign Wednesday.

Council members Larry Sykes, Yvonne Harper, Gary Johnson and Tyrone Riley face bribery and extortion charges. They were arrested and charged in federal court Tuesday.

President of the Toledo City Council Matt Cherry released this statement Wednesday:

Toledo City Council is entrusted with a great responsibility to ensure the residents of Toledo are represented fairly, honestly, and ethically. While I believe in everyone’s right to due process, it is clear now that four members of Toledo City Council -- Gary Johnson, Tyrone Riley, Yvonne Harper, and Larry Sykes -- can no longer uphold the standards mandated upon us by virtue of the oaths we took to the people of Toledo. Greed, corruption, and deception have no place in government, especially here in Toledo where we value ethics, honesty, and integrity. Today, I have talked to the other seven members of council, and as a result of those conversations, I as President am calling on council members Johnson, Riley, Harper, and Sykes to resign immediately. I have considered the good of our city and the legislative branch of our government in making this announcement.

