Toledo City Council concerned with non-permitted work at former Elder-Beerman site

For more than a year the former Elder-Beerman at Secor and Central in Toledo has sat vacant. Now, one developer has a vision and Toledoans are excited.

"I love to see new stuff happening here," said Toledoan Isabella Weik. "It's more stuff for us to do."

"To see revitalization in this part of the city, it's amazing," added Toledoan Tirhohn Sanders.

At the start of January, California-based Niki Group filed plans with the city to demolish the current site and then construct a new 50,000 square-foot retail space. The new site would then be occupied by a TJ Maxx and a Bob's Discount Furniture, creating roughly 40 jobs and investing thousands of dollars in Toledo.

"I think it's really great for Toledo," Weik said. "I'm really happy that this is happening."

"Seeing life there—it be will be refreshing to see again," added Sanders.

To make it all happen, the Niki Group is seeking a 15-year tax break, and it's something city council is currently considering. At Tuesday's meeting came concerns over work already being done at the site without proper permits. 13abc even checked the city's website and found no recent ones on file.

"Don't just take us for granted," councilman Larry Sykes said. "Because if we vote it down, then what do you do?"

While council has no say over permits Sykes says moving ahead with work is bad business, especially when seeking tax cuts.

"If everyone stopped doing that and just started doing work then where would we go with code enforcement?," Sykes said.

Now looking to learn more, councilman Sykes says he's curious to know if local labor is even involved.

"You're going to hire people from out of town and not our locals?," Sykes said. "I have a concern with that."

Despite some red flags council is still reviewing the plans as Toledoans are ready to see what comes next.

"Having companies come in and come back—I'm excited for it," Sanders said.

In addition to permit concerns some Toledo councilmen are also worried about asbestos in the former Elder-Beerman building. They say it would have to be re-mediated before the building could come down.

In the meantime, a council committee will likely continue tax break talks for the site sometime next week.