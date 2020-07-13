Toledo City Council passes mask mandate which goes into effect immediately

The Toledo City Council has officially passed a mandatory mask ordinance for the city of Toledo. That ordinance was passed in a vote during a special meeting of the City Council on Monday afternoon.

It goes into effect immediately.

Under the ordinance, masks would be required inside public buildings, including grocery stores, restaurants, and other businesses or structures. Schools are exempt from the order and will be allowed to implement their own rules regarding mask use.

Businesses that do not comply with the ordinance will face a $150 fine.

