Toledo City Council takes on police reform

"We have an image. We have an issue. Whether it's the police or it's the defendant.. We need to stand up and not run," says Toledo City Council member Yvonne Harper.

Council member Harper wants Toledo Police to hand out business cards whenever they interact with the public. The card would have name, badge number, and the phone number for the Citizen Review Board.

It generated a lot of debate.

Councilman Gary Johnson, a longtime volunteer with the Lucas County Sheriff's Reserve Unit, and one-time candidate for Sheriff, wanted to table the vote until the next meeting. He says there are too many unanswered questions, such as cost and where the money comes from.

There's also the issue of the phone number.

"The phone number they've asked to use for it is for the Citizens Review Board, which doesn't have a phone number, so I think that has to be addressed," says Council Member Johnson.

Ultimately, the measure passed 10-2. Johnson and Councilman Chris Delaney, a retired Toledo police officer, were the two "no" votes.

"We're trying to establish trust between the police officers and the community, and it if does that, I think it's a good piece of legislation," says Council Member Tyrone Riley.

Council unanimously passed two ordinances brought by Council Member Larry Sykes. They ban choke holds and require officers to report wrongdoing by other officers.

Council decided to hold off on voting on the last measure, which would give an additional 100-thousand dollars to the review board.

"A board of volunteers and people and restructuring how the boards interact. That takes some time," says Council Member Sam Melden.

There will be a Public Safety Committee Meeting to discuss all of the ordinances next Wednesday the 24th at 3:00.