Toledo City Council to vote on mask ordinance on Tuesday

Toledo City Council members will cast a vote on a city mask ordinance on Tuesday, July 7th, according to a spokesperson for the city.

The exact terms of that ordinance are unclear right now.

Several cities throughout the state have instituted a mandatory mask wearing policy as some communities see an increase in COVID-19 cases. These include Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton.

Gov. DeWine has been urging Ohioans to wear masks in an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus but has been reluctant to implement a statewide mandatory mask policy.