Toledo doctor talks about surviving COVID-19.

ProMedica Dr. David Mallory MD was diagnosed with COVID-19 at the start of the outbreak. He says he started with a cough, fatigue, and a low-grade fever. At that time he was tested because he had been exposed to the virus. The test came back positive and for a week he treated his symptoms at home.

But a week into the virus he became short of breath and his fever started to shoot up, so his wife took him to the hospital where he stayed for four days in isolation. Dr. Mallory says the day after he was admitted he developed double pneumonia and it got very scary very fast. But he did stabilize and was able to go home without having to be put on a ventilator. He says he's deeply grateful for the medical staff that took care of him.