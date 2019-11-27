Toledo Edison crews work to repair damaged utility poles, downed lines

Toledo Edison crews are spending their day before Thanksgiving responding to a number of small outages throughout the region this morning as high winds sweep through the area.

In Wauseon, crews are working outside the Blue Ribbon Diner where a utility pole has come down, dropping utility lines onto cars parked outside. The lines do not seem to be powered, though citizens are reminded not to approach any downed wires out of concern for their own safety.

The downed pole has not caused any large scale outages in Wauseon and crews hope to have it repairs shortly.

So far, there have been no widespread outages reported in the area and most of the smaller outages have restoration estimates around 1 PM, but with winds peaking throughout the noon hour, residents should expect a potential for further issues.