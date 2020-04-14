Toledo Express Airport receives $2.9 million from federal CARES package

Twenty different airports throughout northwest Ohio are receiving a portion of the $108.8 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to help respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

The aid is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide unprecedented and immediate relief to American families, workers, and businesses.

“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said in a press release.

According to the press release, thes funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The northwest Ohio airports that are receiving funds and the amount they've been awarded are:

• Toledo Express TOL: $2,907,370

• Toledo Executive TDZ: $30,000

• Wood County 1G0: $30,000

• Williams County 0G6: $30,000

• Defiance Memorial DFI: $30,000

• Findlay FDY: $69,000

• Fostoria Metropolitan FZI: $30,000

• Sandusky County Regional S24: $20,000

• Middle Bass Island 3T7: $20,000

• Henry County 7W5: $30,000

• North Bass Island: 3X5 $20,000

• Norwalk-Huron County 5A1: $30,000

• Putnam County OWX: $30,000

• Erie-Ottawa International PCW: $69,000

• Put-in-Bay 3W2: $20,000

• Seneca County 16G: $30,000

• Wyandot County 56D: $1,000

• Neil Armstrong AXV: $69,000

• Fulton County USE: $30,000

The Detroit Metro Airport receives nearly $141.9 million.