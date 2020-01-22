Toledo Express Airport reports seventh straight passenger increase over previous year

The Toledo Express Airport recorded its seventh straight year-over-year increase in passenger traffic in 2019, according to numbers released by teh Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority.

The airport closed out 2019 with a 1.69 percent increase in overall passengers, a total of 245,389 passengers passing through its gates. That's the highest passenger total since 2018.

“The past seven years of continued growth proves there is a market for air travel in Northwest Ohio,” Thomas J. Winston, President and CEO of the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, said in a press release. “Year after year, more residents continue to choose their local airport over others. The more we utilize the flights we have, the more airlines will continue to look at the Toledo market as a real contender to add new air service to TOL.”

Allegiant flew 111,888 people to and from four popular Florida destinations in 2019, a 4.27 percent increase over 2018, and 131,267 passengers traveled on American Airlines to Chicago, Charlotte or beyond with a one-stop connection to nearly 200 worldwide destinations.

An additional 2,234 passengers flew on charter aircraft, which increased 25.29 percent from the previous year. The airport was also up 17.11 percent for the month of December, as compared to December 2018.