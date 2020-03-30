Toledo Fire upgrading to APR protective gear

The Toledo Fire Department will soon be using a different type of protective gear that will keep them safe when they're responding to possible COVID-19 cases.

They are called Air Purifying Respiratory systems or APR.

The gear was first used during 9/11 and then after during the Ebola outbreak.

The gear looks similar to the firefighters gear when they're responding to fires and has a tank that can be cleaned and filtered.

Toledo Fire administrators want people to know they will be using the fear so they're not startled when they see it.

They will be using this gear on suspected runs and the N95 masks on others depending on the risk.

