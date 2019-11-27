“Suspicious package” found at Whitehouse home deemed no threat

A “suspicious package” found at a Whitehouse home Wednesday evening was determined not to be a threat, according to fire officials.

First responders first got the call for a powdery substance found in a package around 5:30 at a home on Forest Edge Drive. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department’s HAZMAT team assisted Whitehouse Fire with the scene.

Whitehouse’s fire chief said it was later determined that the substance was part of a holiday package that was delivered to the home.

Investigators have yet to identify exactly what the substance is.