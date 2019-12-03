Toledo Fire, Police drop the gloves playful social media taunts

The annual Battle of the Badges hockey game might be a few days away, but the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department threw down the gloves on social media.

TFRD won last year's matchup in dominating fashion, beating the Toledo Police Department 8-1. This year's game is Saturday at the Huntington Center before the Toledo Walleye face Cincinnati.

Last Wednesday, TFRD posted this not-creepy-at-all video to Facebook.

Not to be outdone, the Police fired up Photoshop and responded with some social media shade of their own.

The game, in its ninth year, supports Police and Fire Department charities. The puck will drop at 3 p.m. For tickets, go to toledowalleye.com.