Toledo Fire crews battle early morning fire on Hazelhurst

Toledo Fire crews responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning on the 3900 block of Hazelhurst.

Just after 3:30 a.m., crews arrived to find a house on fire, and they battled heavy smoke and flames. According to the battalion chief, the fire appears to have started in the back of the home and quickly spread.

There was no one inside at the time of the fire, but the fire did spread to a vacant neighboring house.

There were no injuries reported. Officials will continue to investigate what caused the fire.

One challenge crews had to battle was the below-freezing temperatures, spreading salt on the ground to prevent water from the hoses from freezing and working in shifts, as some firefighters took breaks in trucks to get warm.