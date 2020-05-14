Toledo Fire on scene of fire on Tremainsville Rd.

Toledo Fire & Rescue crews are the on scene of a two-alarm fire in the 2600 block of Tremainsville Rd. on Thursday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched just before noon to the Five Point Apartment Complex. According to officials on the scene, fire was found on all three floors of the building.

According to a resident, she heard commotion from upstairs and people running down the stairs. When she opened the door, another resident said there was a fire and to get out.

It's unclear how or where the fire started. The building is being searched.

There are no injuries reported at this time.