Toledo, Flat Rock Speedways announce schedule changes for April, May

Toledo Speedway and Flat Rock Speedway have announced changes to the beginning of the 2020 racing schedules due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

All Flat Rock events have been canceled or postponed through May 5, and all Toledo Speedway events have been canceled or postponed through May 21.

The affected Toledo Speedway events include the ARCA Menards Series East Series race on May 16, the May 12 Practice Day and May 21 NBC24 Classic Car show, which will all be rescheduled.

Track officials said they will provide updates, which will come no later than April 24 on the track's website and Facebook page.

Flat Rock events that are affected include:

• Practice Days of April 18, 24 and 29 are postponed, with make-up dates pending.

• The April 25 Motor City 200 has been cancelled and will not be re-scheduled.

• The May 2 season opener for ARCA Late Models, ARCA Figure-8s and ARCA Street Stocks is cancelled.

• The Flat Rock Historical Society Flea Market for May 3 is postponed, with options for rescheduling being considered.

• The Flat Rock May 15 race date will move to May 16.

• All TKC Go-Kart Club events at Flat Rock are cancelled for this time period.