Toledo, Flat Rock speedways announce COVID-19 testing sites

While Toledo Speedway and Flat Rock Speedway have announced the cancellation of more events, they will open their gates for COVID-19 testing.

Toledo has been approved by the Toledo Lucas County Health Department while Flat Rock has been granted permission by the Monroe County Health Department for private testing. Both locations will open testing on Tuesday, May 19.

Testing will be available from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. in four-hour blocks only. An outline of the testing procedures is available on the track's website under the Driver Info tab.

Anyone interested in a test should call Scott at 734-782-2480 or 419-727-1100 to schedule a time.

The two tracks also announced more event cancellations. Toledo Speedway canceled the June 6 Great Inflatable Race and the June 13 Rusty Wallace Racing Experience. Flat Rock canceled the June 6 School Bus Figure-8 race and the races on June 13 and 14.