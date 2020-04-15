Toledo Food Bank holding community food box distribution

The Toledo Northwest Ohio Food Bank is hosting a community food box distribution event on Friday and Monday at the James C. Caldwell facility, 753 Ketchum Ave. in Toledo.

Pre-registration and ID will be required. Registration is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday for both days, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Friday for Monday.

Call the Toledo Food Bank at 419-242-5000, ext. 213 for registration.

This is a drive-up non-contact distribution only. Boxes will be loaded into the trunks of cars. Volunteers will not be allowed to enter cars to load boxes.