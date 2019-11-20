National human rights org gives Toledo high marks for support of the LGBTQ community

The City of Toledo has received high marks for its ongoing support of the LGBTQ community. In its annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign, a national organization that advocates for the rights and protections of the LGBTQ community, gave Toledo a score of 100 for its ongoing efforts to work with members of the community.

Toledo received full marks in categories including the establishment of non-discrimination laws, the inclusion of the LGBTQ community in city leadership, and for its work as an equal opportunity employer. Toledo also received bonus points on the survey for extending city services to LGBTQ Toledoans.

"Toledo has for a long time led the charge. We were the first city in the state of Ohio to pass protections for the LGBTQ people when it comes to housing, employment, and public accommodations," says Nick Komives, the Executive Director of Equality Toledo and a Toledo City Councilman. "We were the first city to pass a fully inclusive ban on conversion therapy. The reality itself is that Toledo just continues to improve."

“This report on LGBTQ equality at the local level couldn’t be more timely. There are critical decisions being made about our lives at the Supreme Court, in the federal administration and state and local legislative bodies. If they listen to the millions of Americans represented in this report the answer should be simple: we need protections for LGBTQ people now,” said Rebecca Isaacs, Executive Director of Equality Federation Institute, who partnered with HRC on the report. “This marks the third year in a row that the national city score average increased, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that number continues to grow. It’s time for leaders at every level to take a stand and demand that no one be treated differently because of who they are, where they live or who they love.”

The report comes as a number of landmark cases concerning the LGBTQ community go before the U.S. Supreme Court. Among them, a ruling on whether the Civil Rights Act protects American workers from being fired based on their sexuality or gender identity. Toledo has local laws that protect workers from such discrimination, which goes beyond legal protections afforded by the state.

Proponents of the report say that's why it is important for cities like Toledo to take the initiative on their own.