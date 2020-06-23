Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission in need of bed sheets and other items

TOLEDO - No one wants to have to sleep at a homeless shelter but many people do and for the past 65 years the Toledo Gospel Rescue Mission has been providing people with help.

Executive Director Tom Clapsaddle said, "Any time you turn somebody away there's that dread in your heart because you don't know where you're going to end up. They may end up under the bridge or sleeping on the doorstep here. You never know."

Unfortunately Tom's team has had to turn people away. COVID-19 restrictions drastically affected how many people could spend the night. They just recently raised the nightly amount to ten.

"We have to keep safety in mind. We're not only sleeping people but we're feeding people. We have limited our dining area to 20. Basically we're starting slow," Clapsaddle said.

The shelter is always in need of canned goods, meat, paper products, and cleaning supplies. Right now they're specifically in need of long twin bed sheets for their beds and for the past few decades Braden United Methodists Church has had a partnership with the Mission group.

Retired Rev. William Davis said, "We sponsor a fundraiser each year and raise funds to help the mission and families in need of shelter. It's great mission work."

If you'd like to donate you can drop off items at:

1917 JEFFERSON AVENUE

17 WEST WOODRUFF AVENUE

Both locations are near downtown Toledo.

You can also call 419-241-6579.