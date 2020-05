The 50th Toledo Greek American Festival has been posted until next year due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

The Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral announced the next festival will take place September 10-12, 2021 in an effort to "keep the parish and community safe during this uncertain time."

This year, the church will be doing a drive-thru dinner event Sept. 11-13 called A Taste of Greece. Check their website for updated information.