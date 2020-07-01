Toledo Hemp Center offering free CBD dog treats to calm fireworks anxiety

A local hemp shop may have just the thing to cure your pet's anxiety on 4th of July weekend.

Toledo Hemp Center located at 4925 Jackman Rd in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Toledo is giving away free samples of their CBD infused pet treats July 1st-3rd while supplies last.

Each free treat, given in samples of two, contains 10 milligrams of CBD.

Employees can guide customers on which products to purchase based on their pet's weight and conditions.

This is not the first time the center has given away free treats. Last year, they gave away hundreds of CBD dog treats helping to provide the relief needed to many pets in the area.

"Most people come back every year and tell their friends so they come and try it," explains store manager Payton De Moe. "Most people if they try it on the first, come back and get a bag for the next few days because with it on the weekend people are going to be doing (fireworks) the whole weekend."

Employees will be set up outside the location for those who'd like to pick up sample treats for their furry friends

The three-day free sample blitz ends on Friday and the shop will be closed on July 4th.

